American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Set at C$3.00 by CIBC

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given a C$3.00 target price by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.22. 1,030,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.59 and a 52-week high of C$7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.60.

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,917.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

