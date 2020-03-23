American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of American Woodmark worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 85.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Woodmark by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

