Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $18.94. 568,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.