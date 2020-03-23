AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. 99,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

