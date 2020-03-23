Ampleforth Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00013373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.04144097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,766,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,482,989 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

