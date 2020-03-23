AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Up 55.7% This Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,416.83 and $5,904.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

