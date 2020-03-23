Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.