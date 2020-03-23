Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,124 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Motco purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

