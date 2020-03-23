Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 80,074 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,578 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.49.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

