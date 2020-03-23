Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 93,033 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Copart worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,360,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Copart by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

