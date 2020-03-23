Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,874 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of NiSource worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in NiSource by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NI opened at $21.00 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.