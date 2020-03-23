Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,554 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of National Fuel Gas worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 680.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

