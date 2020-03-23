Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,825 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $223.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

