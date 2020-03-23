Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,425 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,425 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Zscaler worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $53.64 on Monday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,221,617. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.