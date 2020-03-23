Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of XPO Logistics worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

