Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635,555 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vereit worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Vereit stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

