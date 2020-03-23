Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CGI worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CGI by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

