Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.