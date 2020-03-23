Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.92 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,482 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Murphy Oil worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $866.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.99. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

