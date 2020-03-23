Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of F5 Networks worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 13,788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

