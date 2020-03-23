Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,932 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.