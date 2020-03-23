Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,688 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 613,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of INFY opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

