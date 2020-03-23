Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $8.72 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

