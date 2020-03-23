Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,554 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,554 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of People’s United Financial worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 881,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 914,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 706,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

PBCT stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

