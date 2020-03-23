Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,056 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Trex worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Trex by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 566,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Trex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Trex by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

