Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,277 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.52. 11,888,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,717. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.