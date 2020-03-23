Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.35). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 519,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

