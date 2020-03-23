Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 731,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.