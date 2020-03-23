Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 731,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply