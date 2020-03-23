Analysts Anticipate Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

