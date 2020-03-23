Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 327,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

