Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 3,383,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.07. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 538.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 139,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

