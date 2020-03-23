Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 23rd (AMTB, CAKE, CFBK, CONN, CORVF, DSKE, FUNC, IMGN, IWG, LARK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 23rd:

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

IWG (LON:IWG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($6.05).

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

