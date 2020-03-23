Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce sales of $10.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $45.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.70 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.11% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $204.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

