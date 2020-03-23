Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $869.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $874.00 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $835.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $17,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

