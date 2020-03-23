Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $2.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $12.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $13.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

