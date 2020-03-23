Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $23.81. 1,463,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

