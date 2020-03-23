Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 624,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.28. 4,076,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

