Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NYSE MGY opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 179,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

