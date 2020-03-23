Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

MRTN opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.32. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.