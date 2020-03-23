Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.56). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,061,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.76. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

