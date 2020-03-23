Analysts Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Opko Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Opko Health from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,390.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,437,501 shares of company stock worth $2,169,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $937.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

