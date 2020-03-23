Analysts Expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 420,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $25.13 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

