Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

MITO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

