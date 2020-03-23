Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

AIH stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,801,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group comprises about 2.1% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned 11.86% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

