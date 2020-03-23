Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRA)

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ConturaEnergyInc . has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CTRA stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

