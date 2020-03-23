Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of OSMT opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

