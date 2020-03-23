Analysts Offer Predictions for Nexstar Media Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,413. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

