Analysts Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

SMAR opened at $42.10 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,298. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 103,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.