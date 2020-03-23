Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AD, AGF.B, AGFMF, ALA, ATH, BBBY, BCI, BYD, CMG, CMMC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 23rd:

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$11.50.

Get Alaris Royalty Corp alerts:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.00.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.20. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$235.00 to C$190.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.40. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.45. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$80.00 to C$40.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$38.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$37.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$50.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$14.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$6.60 to C$4.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$12.50.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at CIBC.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$2.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$15.00.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$12.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$30.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$120.00.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$155.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$2.20 to C$1.50.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$25.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from C$45.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$49.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$34.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$24.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $425.00 to $275.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.20. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.40. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$61.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.