Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cree (CREE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cree (NASDAQ: CREE):

3/18/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Cree is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

